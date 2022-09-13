On October 14, Mykki Blanco will release their new album, Stay Close To Music, via Transgressive. Adventurous and expansive, it shatters any previously held assumptions about Mykki’s artistry, leaving them free to define their sound for themselves. Today they share a new taste of the LP via “Pink Diamond Bezel” which, like the rest of the LP, was created with producer FaltyDL. Mykki shares:

I am always hoping to create a new alchemy for my sound and for my entire entire career I have been experimenting with how far I can push rap – from the production to the musical choices to the inspirations. Much of my new album and last year’s “Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep” is a departure from anything I had done in the past and I hadn’t really made a hip-hop track in years when I wrote ‘Pink Diamond Bezel.’ The song feels as if it’s the love child of Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes as much as Jack White.

When I think about the vibe of ‘Pink Diamond Bezel’ I imagine a stretch limousine riding through snow capped mountains, drinking Kahula and cream with a group of friends in cashmere sweaters, very après-ski- then out of nowhere a shaman appears in the middle of the road, the car halts – a spell is cast, the road catches fire, and we’re forced to kneel in supplication to the forces of nature!

I had fun creating this song, it’s a flirtation, it’s sexy and thumping and the second half is pure psychedelic rock chaos.

Mykki spent last week on the road as the direct support for Florence + The Machine and was just added to select upcoming dates including Thursday (9/15) night’s show in Boston, MA at TD Garden Friday’s (9/16) stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. All tour dates are listed below.

Mykki Blanco – Live Dates:

Sept 14: TD Garden – Boston, MA (w/ Florence + The Machine)

Sept 16: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY (w/ Florence + The Machine)

Oct 25: Petit Bain – Paris, FR

Oct 26: Atelier 210 – Brussels, BE

Oct 27: Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, NL

Oct 29: Kampnage – Hamburg, DEl

Nov 1: Loppen – Copenhagen, DK

Nov 2: Gretchen – Berlin, DE

Nov 6: Meet Factory – Prague

Nov 7: Heidelberg Karlstobahnhof

Nov 8: Rote Fabrik – Zurich

Nov 9: Queersicht Festival at Bee-Flat – Bern

Nov 12: Mousonturm – Frankfurt

Nov 14: CBE – Cologne, DE

Nov 21: La Nau – Barcelona, ES

Nov 22: La Casa Encendida – Madrid, ES

Nov 23: Music Box – Lisbon, PT

Nov 29: Heaven – London, UK

Dec 02: Trinity – Bristol, UK

Dec 03: Mother @ Lost Lane – Dublin, Ireland

Dec 04: G2 – Glasgow, Scotland

Dec 05: The Cluny – Newcastle, UK

Dec 06: YES – Manchester, UK