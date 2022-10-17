L.A. singer N8NOFACE announces a new remix EP consisting of tracks from his recent album Bound To Let You Down, which will also be released on vinyl for the first time on November 4th via Eyeball Records. Vinyl pre-orders are available here.

N8NOFACE also launches tour dates with OFF! later this month, as well as a performance in L.A. at The Palladium’s “Haunted Hill” show with Cypress Hill and Fishbone. All current dates below.

Bound To Let You Down (The Remixes) EP is a collection of tracks built from N8NOFACE’s debut Eyeball Records 2021 release Bound To Let You Down, featuring the synth-punk anthems “Spray,” “Y So Serio” and “Already Hate Your Next BF”. This new digital-only 8-song collection features tracks inspired from Bound, being reworked, retwisted, and in some cases, wholly reimagined by some of N8’s closest creative partners, including Eyedress, ADULT., Peanut Butter Wolf, Brian Spencer, Trouble Andrew and Yung F150. Bound To Let You Down (The Remixes) hits all DSPs on November 4, 2022, to shine a brighter light on the long-awaited vinyl release of the original Bound To Let You Down LP, hitting stores everywhere on the same day.

N8NOFACE’s sound can be uniquely classified as the past, present and future heartbeat of the real L.A. A dirty melding of 80s/90s nostalgic synth-punk combined with the amalgamation of chaos heard in grimy Soundcloud rap tapes. Lyrically, his sometimes romantic, oftentimes violent storytelling tunes lean toward Narcocorrido, the bloody ballads of Mexican drug cartels. It sounds dark on the surface, but really N8NOFACE’s music is a lot of fun, and as exciting as the birth of punk rock and hiphop.

He’s been making and posting glitchy synthpunk since the days of MySpace, when he first gained attention in chiptune duo Crimekillz. Even before the demise of that band, however, N8NOFACE was disseminating his dadaist lo-fi rants online, recording them on the cheap on his home computer setup.

N8NOFACE has to date released 5 proper albums — Homicide (2022), Bound To Let You Down (2021), Just Here To Die (2020), Synth Up The Punks (2019) and True Story (2018) — and a slew of singles, mixtapes and collaborations, many of them with sprawling double-digit track listings. Before relocating to Long Beach, CA around a decade ago, he owned a graffiti & record store in his hometown of Tucson, AZ. It was here that he developed his vast musical taste from grimy hiphop beats to seminal aggressive synth punks The Screamers.

N8NOFACE LIVE 2022:

10/20 Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records Roadhouse showcase

10/24 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar *

10/25 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole *

10/26 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf *

10/28 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Arts Co.*

10/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium (w/ Cypress Hill)

10/31 Memphis, TN – Black Lodge *

11/19 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club

*w/ OFF!

Eyeball Records: Started in a small NYC apartment in 1995, Eyeball is best known for its history supporting genre-defining artists from the New York/New Jersey punk/hardcore scene. It was the original home for artists such as My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Number Twelve Looks Like You, H20, Murder By Death and The Casualties. Currently, the label pairs with artists who are reinventing the underground today — artists like N8NOFACE, blackwinterwells, 3I3d3p, Carpetgarden, and BBY Goyard.