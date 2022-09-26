Jayson Tatum debuts as the face of Season 5, packed with brand new updates and the ability for players to retain their cards from season to season.

2K today announced Season 5 of NBA 2K Mobile, one of 2K’s flagship mobile titles with more than 41 million downloads* to date. Season 5 delivers a number of new features and modes, including new card tiers, all-new Tourneys mode, completely refreshed UI, and the ability for players to keep their cards from season to season.

Players can experience authentic, console-quality NBA gameplay in Season 5, with exciting updates including:

Collect basketball cards of NBA superstars and teams from the 2022-23 NBA season and NBA Legends and compete in limited-time events for basketball cards and rewards;

All-new Tourneys mode as a whole new way for players to test their skills against specific opponents in a 7-game championship mode;

New Blacktop court for CREWS mode, lets players customize their MyPLAYER before heading out to play 3-on-3 freestyle basketball;

New Mentoring system adds a level of depth to roster management. Players will now be able to create Mentors that give significant boosts when attached to a MyTEAM player card;

A complete visual redesign of the UI improves the overall experience for players. Additionally, FPS will be 120Hz for the latest devices that can support it.

To play, download the free NBA 2K Mobile app for Apple devices with 4+ GB of RAM and iOS 11.0 or later or on Google devices with Android 8+ (Android 9.0 recommended). An Internet connection is required. NBA 2K Mobile’s live 2K action requires newer hardware. App includes optional in-game purchases.