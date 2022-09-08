2K announced that NBA® 2K23 Arcade Edition, the authentic mobile experience for the NBA 2K basketball game, is launching October 18 on Apple Arcade. Fans will be able to play an all-new exclusive mode, “The Greatest”, which features 20 of the “Greatest of All-Time” NBA players from the current NBA season at launch, including NBA 2K23 cover athlete Devin Booker, and NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and more.

Players will also enjoy a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience with commentary from NBA play-by-play announcers and color analysts, such as Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill and Doris Burke for the first time.

Experience a variety of game modes and features with NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, including:

MyCAREER: Kick off a MyPLAYER’s NBA journey from a young rookie to an NBA legend. Fans can customize their player with looks from Nike, Jordan or Adidas gear before practicing drills on the new outdoor MyCOURT;

Association Mode: Aspiring coaches can become the GM or Head Coach of their favorite NBA franchise and build their own dream team;

Quick Match: Test your skills with authentic basketball gameplay by picking your favorite NBA teams and competing against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5 basketball games, or play street basketball in 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 games in Blacktop Mode;

Online Multiplayer: Choose among 30 NBA teams and compete head-to-head with a friend or play real-time PVP basketball in online matches.

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition will be available on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription of $4.99 with a one-month free trial.

Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial*.

For more information on the included modes, features, supported languages, and more, visit the Apple App Store.