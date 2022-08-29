Experience all new ways to play with the addition of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op* and Clutch Time Single Player, and enjoy more freedom with the removal of contracts in MyTEAM

2K today revealed an extensive look at the new features and updates coming to MyTEAM in NBA® 2K23, including all-new cards and rewards, the introduction of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, and eliminating the need for contracts. Additionally, the annual $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament* returns for players to compete in, with one track on Playstation® 4/Xbox One consoles and another track on Playstation 5/Xbox Series X|S consoles.

“We’ve implemented a number of highly requested changes to MyTEAM this year that were top of mind for our community, including the removal of contracts, along with the addition of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op that allows players to team up with friends for the first time ever to test their skills in Co-Op 3v3 online gameplay”, said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts. “We expect to see some exciting match-ups with the return of our annual $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament as the best NBA 2K players go head-to-head to prove their skills on the virtual court!”

Top highlights of this year’s NBA 2K23 MyTEAM updates include:

For the first time ever in MyTEAM, this brand new game mode will allow players to partner with friends for Co-Op 3v3 online gameplay across different variations. Party Mode, Co-Op and Competitive Online. Unlimited: The all-new Prestige Tiers allow players that reach the top tier to start over and unlock even more rewards. Players will earn Season Points, with every win or loss, that help them to advance tiers. Every win will provide a vault opening. Leaderboards are back and will show stats from friends and top players throughout the MyTEAM community. As an added bonus, a special icon will be displayed next to the names of players in the Top 10. Players can also earn a special icon for completing all possible tiers and prestiges for the Season.

Progress players make on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K23 will transfer to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions within the same console family. More information is available in the cross-progression FAQ.

NBA 2K23 is currently scheduled for release on September 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the game’s official website.