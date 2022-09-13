NBC’s iconic late-night franchise “Saturday Night Live” will begin its 48th season on Oct. 1. The season will continue on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 with original telecasts.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, the “SNL” season premiere episode will stream live on Peacock on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Watch every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live,” which is nominated at tonight’s Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, was the #1 comedy program in the 18-49 demo for the past three seasons.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.