Twelve teams of directors and producers from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have been selected to take part in a ten-day filmmaking workshop this December. This is the second year running that Netflix is a major sponsor of the Short Film Camp led by Purin Pictures .

Mentored by professional filmmakers, the 24 participants will hone their writing, producing and directing skills in a dual-track program for producers and directors. The intensive workshop culminates in a live pitch of their short film projects, where four winners will receive funding and post-production support to produce their short films. The workshop aims to give an opportunity to filmmakers from less developed countries in Asia Pacific.

“We’re excited to gather some of the most promising young directors and producers in the region for this short film camp, where they can be taught by professionals and further develop their skills,” said Aditya Assarat, one of the co-founders of Purin Pictures.

“Many of them are going to be movers and shakers in the industry, and this workshop will hopefully be another step towards leveling the playing field for aspiring filmmakers and raising story-telling standards in our region.”

Of the 12 pairs of directors and producers, five teams are from Thailand, four from Myanmar, two from Cambodia, and one from Laos. Their films cover a gamut of topics including family drama, LGBTQ, political repression and the deconstruction of identity.

“Lack of access to grants and mentorship is something that we hope can be overcome through workshops like this which aim to support filmmakers who may not get the chance to develop their storytelling skills,” said Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Head of External Affairs (APAC) at Netflix.

“Supporting local creators builds opportunities for underrepresented filmmakers in Southeast Asia and beyond so that they get to tell the stories that they may not have been able to tell.”

The three winning teams from last year’s workshop received funding to make the following films:

My Bee’s Knees , directed by Tinshine Mont, produced by Christine Flemming

Blazed Away , directed by Supamart Boonnil, produced by Ratthathammanoon Supapootorn

Dear You , directed by Muendaw Kamontum, produced by Kataporn Sae-ieb

This year’s Short Film Camp will take place from December 2 to 12 at the Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC) in Bangkok, Thailand.