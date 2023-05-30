Netflix & Nickelodeon Favorite Maximilian Acevedo Releases Playful New Song “ONFN”

Up and coming actor, musician and model, Maximilian Acevedo, has teamed up with LA based Thump Records for a new pop single, “ONFN”, produced by Pierre Patrick who produced John Lithgow, Billy Crawford, Trina McGee, Take 5, and Leif Garrett on his Grammy Nominated Album. Maximilian delivers a playful title, abbreviated from ‘One Night Fun Night’. The song is the first in a series of new music and videos that the young talent plans to record over the next few years.

Max is best known for his work as an actor and model where his career has been in overdrive over the past few years. It started with him playing Mr. Nice Guy, one of 2 roles on one of Nickelodeon’s most watched series, Henry Danger, which won the “Kids’ Choice Awards” in 2020. Most recently, he played a lead roles in the Netflix hit movie, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” starring Jenna Ortega, which went to #1 on the streaming platform in 35 countries. This year he was seen in the first 2 episodes as the original Chippendale Dancer discovered in 1979 in the series from Hulu “Welcome To Chippendales” starring Kumail Nanjiani, Juliette Lewis and Murray Bartlett.

Maximilian was born in Glendale, California, but before too long, his parents made a move to Las Vegas. His parents had financial difficulties for a time, so Max became determined to overcome the adversity by putting himself into a solid regimen turning his body into a work of art. In doing so, he became confident and developed his charismatic personality. He soon developed a taste for performing, following high school, he danced briefly before starting his career in LA as Chippendales dancer in Vegas.

All of this led Maximilian back to California where his performing life started. Maximilian has been loved by the press and fans, including close to 200 interviews with Mario Lopez, InTouch Magazine and many cover stories.

Stay tuned for a music video for “ONFN” and much more from this dynamic pulsating young performer.