Netflix Releases Final “Resident Evil” Preview Scene Before Monstrous Premiere

The legendary franchise Resident Evil brings its battle for survival to Netflix in T-Virus 12 Hours (Midnight PT/3:00 AM ET).

Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.