Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and concluding final season. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Steve Blackman said: “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Season 4 cast set to reprise their roles include: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

Netflix has also extended its creative partnership with writer, showrunner, director and executive producer Blackman (The Umbrella Academy, Fargo, Altered Carbon).

As part of the agreement, Blackman will write and produce new series and other projects at Netflix under his newly established Irish Cowboy production banner, and is currently developing Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital.

Steve Blackman has brought Abbey Morris on board Irish Cowboy as his SVP of Development. Morris was previously an executive for Fabrik Entertainment where she worked on series such as Bosch, The Killing, American Odyssey and The Comedians, and produced the true crime show Interrogation.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” said Blackman. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”