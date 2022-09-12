This series is based on Karuho Shiina’s hit comic, published in “Bessatsu Margaret” (Shueisha) from 2006 to 2017, and has already inspired an anime series, live-action film, and games.

The upcoming drama features Sara Minami (Dear Etranger, This Child is Evil) as Sawako and Ouji Suzuka (Listen to the Universe) as Shota Kazehaya in the lead roles. Takehiko Shinjo (Asunaro Hakusho, Iguana Girl) and Takeo Kikuchi (Dear Deer, Hello, Goodbye, Bokyo) will be teaming up as directors of the series.

Project Details

Release: Worldwide release in March 2023

Based on: “Kimi ni Todoke” by Karuho Shiina (published in “Margaret Comics” by Shueisha)

Directors: Takehiko Shinjo (Eps. 1-3, 6-7, 11-12) and Takeo Kikuchi (4-5, 8-10)

Screenplay: Hayato Miyamoto

Cast: Sara Minami, Ouji Suzuka

Executive Producer: Naomi Satoh (Netflix)

Producers: Taku Matsumoto (TV Tokyo), Masayuki Morikawa (FINE Entertainment), Yuki Seike (FINE Entertainment)

Co-producer: Toshihiro Ito (FINE Entertainment)

Production: Netflix

Development/production: TV Tokyo

Production cooperation: FINE Entertainment