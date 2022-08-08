New Blu-ray Releases August 8

Each week we will be showcasing all the latest blu-ray releases for your home entertainment. This week has a lot of action, both new releases and older.

Weekly Pick: Heat (1995) 4K Blu-ray – Academy Award-winners Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino head a stellar cast in this taut psychological drama about an obsessive detective and a brilliant thief whose fates are linked in the aftermath of a high-stakes securities heist. As the criminal plans his final heist, their personal lives begin to unravel as they engage in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, leading the adversaries to come to hate and respect one another.





Doom (2005) – Unrated Extended Edition – Amazon Purchase Link

A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to a science facility on Mars after somebody reports a security breach. There, they learn that the alert came after a test subject, a mass murderer purposefully injected with alien DNA, broke free and began killing people. Dr. Grimm (Rosamund Pike), who is related to team member Reaper (Karl Urban), informs them all that the chromosome can mutate humans into monsters — and is highly infectious.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) – Amazon Purchase Link

In this “edge-of-your-seat thriller,”* John Travolta stars as Frank Morrison, a man who discovers that his son’s new stepfather (Vince Vaughn) is not who he pretends to be. Frank’s investigation into this man’s past explodes into a terrifying mission to rescue his son from the ultimate danger. This chilling, critically acclaimed hit will have your heart pounding from start to finish!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) – Amazon Purchase Link

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

The Green Planet (2022) – Amazon Purchase Link

In what could be described as ‘Planet Earth from the perspective of plants’, Sir David Attenborough travels the world to explore the extraordinary ways in which plants have learnt to survive and thrive in almost every environment. It’s a journey that will see the 95-year-old venture to the rainforests of the tropics, and the wildernesses of the frozen north. Pioneering new filmmaking technology will take viewers beyond the capabilities of the human eye to see the hidden life of the green planet.

Best Buy SteelBook Editions

Event Horizon (1997) – 25th Anniv. SteelBook Edition

Heat (1995) Best Buy SteelBook Edition

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook Edition