We are just 3 days away from the biggest franchise showcase in Call of Duty history, when Call of Duty: Next kicks off. In-depth information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the next Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will be shared when the broadcast begins on Thursday, September 15 at 10am Pacific Time.

Here’s a taste of what players can expect:

· Key innovations across the franchise will be announced by developers and guest speakers from multiple Call of Duty studios

· More than 150 of your favorite streamers will be in attendance, ready to squad up, drop in, and play

· Key details about the Modern Warfare® II Open Beta will be shared, as well as information and additional surprises

PlayStation players who are ready to drop into the Modern Warfare II beta on Friday can download the beta early, starting on Wednesday, September 14 at 10am Pacific. No matter when or how players are accessing the beta, they can earn the biggest collection of free awards ever in Call of Duty history, including ten different reward items. Only available during the beta period, these rewards will then carry over when Modern Warfare II launches on October 28.

There are multiple ways to watch. Players can:

· Watch the Official Call of Duty Twitch® Channel or Call of Duty YouTube® Channel and receive analysis from a variety of expert hosts, as well as a central hub of live feeds from across all the streamers so you’re always kept at the core of the action

· Or, they can drop in on their favorite streamers and watch the event from their perspective