Watch your back and trust no one as you play the demo for this next-level social deduction game

After taking some time to hyperfocus on DUBIUM’s development following the first beta test last year, MUMO Studio is excited to provide a look at where DUBIUM is at now with a brand new gameplay trailer! In this trailer, you’ll get a look at each character’s sneak attacks and gadget abilities, as well as the general gameplay loop you can expect in a match.

Those who are eager to play DUBIUM won’t need to wait much longer, though! Following a successful attendance at gamescom and Tokyo Game Show, MUMO Studio is busy preparing an exciting demo that will be available during the upcoming Steam Next Fest between October 3rd and 10th. Make sure to add this next-level social deduction game to your wishlist and mark the event on your calendar!

And last but not least, MUMO Studio is doing a giveaway full of top-of-the-line Elgato hardware to celebrate DUBIUM’s participation in Steam Next Fest and show appreciation to content creators. The giveaway starts today and runs through to October 10th. Find more details and enter to win here.