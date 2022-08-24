Warner Bros. Games and DC today released a new trailer for Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world action RPG in development by Warner Bros. Games Montréal. The video reveals two DC Super-Villains – the Mastermind criminal “influencer” Harley Quinn and the shape-shifting colossus Clayface, who are both part of the vast criminal element threatening the city in Gotham Knights, along with the cold-blooded Mr. Freeze and the secret and sinister Court of Owls. The trailer also provides a closer look at Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin in action as the four knights face off against these fearsome foes while trying to protect a vulnerable Gotham City.

Additionally, the Gotham Knights launch date has been moved up to Oct. 21, 2022, allowing players to jump into the action four days early when the game releases worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight. Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.