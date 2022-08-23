Warner Bros. Games revealed an all-new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game in development by Avalanche Software, scheduled to launch Feb. 10, 2023. The “Sebastian Sallow’s Dark Legacy” gameplay trailer showcases some of the darker elements players will encounter, including a closer look at the game’s more dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows. Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion questlines with Sebastian Sallow, the trailer also provides a glimpse at the Unforgivable Curses and difficult dilemmas players will face as they learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the Dark Arts.

Starting August 25, Hogwarts Legacy will be available for pre-order on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon. All players that pre-order will be able to obtain the exclusive Onyx Hippogriff Mount upon completing the relevant quest.

The Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition will be available for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC for $59.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S for $69.99 (SRP).

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition will be available for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC for $69.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S for $79.99 (SRP). It includes 72 hours Early Access to the game starting on February 7, 2023, as well as the Dark Arts Pack. The Dark Arts Pack provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, a flying Thestral Mount players can ride, and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena where players can test their mastery of the Dark Arts against waves of challenging enemies.

The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99 (SRP) across all platforms and includes the Deluxe Edition content as well as the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and cross-gen digital upgrade for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition will be available for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC for $289.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X for $299.99 (SRP) and includes the Deluxe Edition content, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, as well as a physical Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base, Steel Case, and in-game Kelpie Robe.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch worldwide for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Feb. 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.