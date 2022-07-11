Renowned heavy action game studio Action Square is giving global audiences another reason to get hyped for upcoming single and multiplayer action RPG Kingdom: The Blood. The latest gameplay trailer showcases high-fidelity graphics with brutal yet precise hack n’ slash K-zombie action.

Staying true to the beloved Netflix series, Kingdom: The Blood recreates characters, zombies and vicious action from the show in high-quality 3D graphics. Korean culture is treated with the utmost care in both gameplay and aesthetic. Motion capture was recorded using a professional Korean sword dancer to perfectly replicate deadly Korean-style combat. Players will show off their own personality with character creation and customization. The game takes you through beautiful sceneries of Korean palaces as well as zombie-infested city of Hanyang. Diverse costume options, including Hanbok (Korean traditional clothing), feature deep colors and textures representative of 16th century Korea.



Kingdom: The Blood will include a story mode that follows the Netflix drama. Game modes include Conquest Mode, a sequence of diverse five-minute battles, in addition to epic multi-boss battles and intense PvP combat. The K-zombie RPG will launch on mobile and PC for global audiences. Further details on Kingdom: The Blood, including the release date, will be revealed in future announcements.