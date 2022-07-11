New Trailer Revealed for Zombie Action RPG Kingdom: the Blood

July 11, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Renowned heavy action game studio Action Square is giving global audiences another reason to get hyped for upcoming single and multiplayer action RPG Kingdom: The Blood. The latest gameplay trailer showcases high-fidelity graphics with brutal yet precise hack n’ slash K-zombie action.

Staying true to the beloved Netflix series, Kingdom: The Blood recreates characters, zombies and vicious action from the show in high-quality 3D graphics. Korean culture is treated with the utmost care in both gameplay and aesthetic. Motion capture was recorded using a professional Korean sword dancer to perfectly replicate deadly Korean-style combat. Players will show off their own personality with character creation and customization. The game takes you through beautiful sceneries of Korean palaces as well as zombie-infested city of Hanyang. Diverse costume options, including Hanbok (Korean traditional clothing), feature deep colors and textures representative of 16th century Korea.
 
Kingdom: The Blood will include a story mode that follows the Netflix drama. Game modes include Conquest Mode, a sequence of diverse five-minute battles, in addition to epic multi-boss battles and intense PvP combat. The K-zombie RPG will launch on mobile and PC for global audiences. Further details on Kingdom: The Blood, including the release date, will be revealed in future announcements.

