Papikaiser has been making a name for himself in and around New York City for the last few years. It’s not just his Latin R&B songs mixed with Reggaeton and Trap, but also his dynamic live performances and personality that is filling venues and building buzz. On his new single, “Bronca”, PK adds another level with some dembow beats that will get the clubs moving.

“I made “Bronca” being inspired by Dominican culture. I love their energy and definitely love dembow music,” says Papikaiser. “I feel like that style of music is always a jump off to get the party started.”

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York, Papikaiser has been surrounded by Latin culture all of his life. A close family connection, a strong work ethic, and a desire to do great things make this rising superstar a diamond in the rough.

Papikaiser will be performing more shows in New York City through the Summer and beyond. Come out and see what everyone is talking about.

For more on PK, visit:

https://www.papikaiser.com/

https://vyd.co/Bronca