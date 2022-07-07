When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able...
From Apple Original Films comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out...
Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, announces the release of NEON and DECAL’s Crimes of the Future coming to Blu-ray™ and DVD August 9, 2022.A...
ARROW is available in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland on the following Apps/devices: Roku (all Roku sticks, boxes, devices, etc), Apple TV & iOS devices, Samsung...
Arrives on August 30, 2022 in a 4KUHD + Blu-Ray Combo Pack from Scream Factory
From Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (1974 Best Director, The Godfather: Part II) comes the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly...
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar star with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki in this terrifying tale of teenage suspense. After an...
Discover thrilling adventure, fabled treasure, and epic laughs when the hit comedy THE LOST CITY finds its way home for purchase on Digital starting May 10, 2022. The...
Set a course for the final frontier as the newly restored Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition arrives September 6, 2022 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ with a...
Follow the most notorious criminals in the world and find out if they can pull off their biggest job yet – going good – in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, a...