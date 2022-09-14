Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway brings the hit racing series back bigger and better than ever on Oct. 14, 2022, for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Check out the game’s first official trailer and get a taste of all the new content coming your way, including new tracks featuring watercraft sections, new characters, voice-over, massive customization options and more.

Sporting a cast of 40 iconic characters, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway delivers a colossal combination of high-speed hijinks and action across multiple game modes. Drift, slide and boost your way to the finish line on new and old tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more!

KEY FEATURES

Over 40 Legendary Characters: Choose from 40 of your favorite racers from across the wide worlds of Nickelodeon’s many beloved shows.

Choose from 40 of your favorite racers from across the wide worlds of Nickelodeon’s many beloved shows. Voice Acting : A major first for Nickelodeon Kart Racers!

: A major first for Nickelodeon Kart Racers! 36 Intense Tracks: Discover slime-filled alternate paths on 36 different courses, new and old.

Discover slime-filled alternate paths on 36 different courses, new and old. New Kart Challenges: Transform your kart or bike into watercraft to navigate all-new terrain.

Transform your kart or bike into watercraft to navigate all-new terrain. Huge Customization Options: Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, and choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to give you an edge.

Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, and choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to give you an edge. Arena Mode: Face off directly with fellow racers in the mayhem-filled arena mode!

Face off directly with fellow racers in the mayhem-filled arena mode! Play Together: Challenge your friends in four-player split-screen local play, as well as online multiplayer for up to 12 players!

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is available to pre-order now at major retailers for $49.99.