Nightwing #94

There’s a new commissioner in town, and it’s none other than Maggie Sawyer! But one clean commissioner does not make a whole bad basket of Blüdhaven police officers good, and now Blockbuster is forced to lean more on Nightwing’s sister, Mayor Zucco, to oversee the old commissioner’s illegal dealings… Then, an attack on Haven reveals some shocking truths to Nightwing and Oracle that make it difficult to recover from.

DC Comics · Releases Jul 19th, 2022