The Nocturnals revolves around the mysterious quest of underworld enforcer and occult figure, Doc Horror; his supernaturally-gifted daughter Evening (aka Halloween Girl) who carries a pumpkin full of haunted toys; the Gunwitch, a silent, two-gun revenant with an itch to kill monsters; the lissome wraith Polychrome, and a host of hard-boiled inhuman players battling hidden evils lurking on the outskirts of human knowledge.
Collects the previously published Nocturnals volumes: The Dark Forever, Gunwitch: Outskirts of Doom, Spectres, and A Nocturnal Alphabet.
Writer: Dan Brereton
Artist: Dan Brereton
Colorist: Dan Brereton
Cover Artist: Dan Brereton
Release date: July 13, 2022
Publisher: Dark Horse Comics
Genres: Horror, Science-Fiction
Series: Nocturnals
Ages: 12+
