Nocturnals Omnibus Volume 2

The Nocturnals revolves around the mysterious quest of underworld enforcer and occult figure, Doc Horror; his supernaturally-gifted daughter Evening (aka Halloween Girl) who carries a pumpkin full of haunted toys; the Gunwitch, a silent, two-gun revenant with an itch to kill monsters; the lissome wraith Polychrome, and a host of hard-boiled inhuman players battling hidden evils lurking on the outskirts of human knowledge.

Collects the previously published Nocturnals volumes: The Dark Forever, Gunwitch: Outskirts of Doom, Spectres, and A Nocturnal Alphabet.

Writer: Dan Brereton

Artist: Dan Brereton

Colorist: Dan Brereton

Cover Artist: Dan Brereton

Release date: July 13, 2022

Publisher: Dark Horse Comics

Genres: Horror, Science-Fiction

Series: Nocturnals

Ages: 12+