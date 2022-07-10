November Ultra’s supremely expressive voice gives the gut-wrenching emotions that she sings about the sweetest of edges, a style that gives her songs the feeling of a sneak peak into someone’s diary and her intimate stories have connected with a huge audience. Today November Ultra shares the official version of “Come Into My Arms”, along with its official video. The track represents her first new music since the release of her debut album Bedroom Walls in April, which sparked a first wave of tastemaker acclaim. The release is in tandem with the announcement of her debut North-American tour upcoming September (tour dates below).

A listen of “Come Into My Arms” reveals why so many people have fallen under its spell. It’s a warm, comforting embrace of a song, a gentle hymn of quiet contemplation that provides a counterpoint to a society that operates with a supersonic intensity. Accompanied by a plaintive melody, it also testifies to the full range of November’s towering voice: from a hushed whisper to a tremulous high, she shows an intuitive ability to convey the spirit of her lyrics.

November Ultra says, “‘Come Into My Arms’ is a lullaby about slowing down, asking for help and taking the time to breathe. I wrote it to soothe myself, and it magically soothed others. Vive la musique.’’

The video for “Come Into My Arms” encapsulates the song’s themes in a story that’s as touching as it is tender. A young girl is woken by falling rain, which prompts her to head out on an adventure. She leaves home, catches a train, and then glances upwards as she reaches her destination. At this point, the rain stops and a twist emerges: the girl is a drawing by her creator, another young girl, and their reunion stops her tears – the rain – from falling. Visually, it was inspired by animations which blend big emotions with a palpable sense of nostalgia, such as ‘Bambi’ or the work of Studio Ghibli.

The video was directed by Tamerlan Bekmurzayev and was produced by the renowned French creative team Remembers. Headed by Felix de Givry and Ugo Bienvenu, Remembers’ previous work includes striking animated visuals for CHANEL’s Métiers d’art show, the Opéra national de Paris, and the music video for ‘At The Door’ by The Strokes.

“When I draw, I am to go in search of what is magical and beautiful in our world. To be a child again; to find magic in every moment and to be amazed by everyday life, by the sight of a tree or a cat. November Ultra sent me some photos of her as a child and I was able to imagine a character who looked a bit like her, so that her voice could blend into my universe and this visual could be ours. I wanted to create a dream-like memory which might seem ordinary for an adult, but which is new, adventurous and therefore significant for a child. My goal for this video was to create a light, poetic comfort – one that helps us find and console ourselves, just like the little girl does.” Tamerlan Bekmurzayev

November Ultra’s current breakthrough moment might appear to be an overnight success story, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. As a child she became obsessed with singing, a skill that was nurtured by her grandfather Ramón. Later, she attended a conservatoire, where she pursued formal music training. Eventually, however, she realised that as important as technique is, an artist’s power of expression is the trait that will resonate with an audience.

Prior to starting her solo career, November spent five years with Paris electro-pop trio Agua Roja, and worked as a topliner/songwriter for Kungs and Barbara Pravi. During her time with Agua Roja, she realised that her songs don’t come from a sudden strike of inspiration – they come from her taking the time to experience and feel the varied feelings that life provides. The result was Bedroom Walls, a singular pop album that is beautifully coloured with a life lived to the fullest. The title refers to her own Parisian room, where messages from friends are scrawled on walls and books, and where objects and gifts lie everywhere.

November Ultra live dates:

Thu 09.08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan

Fri 09.09 – San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord

Sun 09.11 – Montreal, CAN @ Le Ministère

Tue 09.13 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge