Following the release of his highly-anticipated debut album IVORY earlier this year and his wildly successful Desvelado tour, Omar Apollo returns to share a brand new single in “Archetype.” The new track is a ballad that finds Omar sailing through a downtempo beat punctuated by loud-soft-loud dynamics in the production and his signature falsetto while he expresses the feelings of excitement and love in finding newfound commitment. In addition, Omar announces the deluxe edition of his debut, IVORY (Marfil), arriving with 5 new additional songs available for pre-save now.

Released to widespread acclaim, IVORY takes Omar’s songwriting to the next level – crossing genre lines as well as language barriers as it showcases even greater musical diversity from the budding superstar. The album features the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single “Tamagotchi” in addition to previously released singles “Killing Me,” which debuted with a television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “Invincible” featuring Daniel Caesar, the Teo Halm-produced single “Bad Life” with Kali Uchis and “Go Away,” produced by Omar himself alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.

Listen to “Archetype” and pre-save IVORY (Marfil) above, see full album details below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Omar Apollo

IVORY (Marfil)

Warner Records

1. Ivory

2. Talk

3. No Good Reason

4. Invincible (feat. Daniel Caesar)

5. Endlessly Interlude

6. Killing Me

7. Go Away

8. Waiting On You

9. Petrified

10. Personally

11. En El Olvido

12. Tamagotchi

13. Can’t Get Over You

14. Evergreen

15. Bad Life (feat. Kali Uchis)

16. Mr. Neighbor

17. Endlessly

18. Highlight

19. Archetype

20. Saving All My Love

21. Pretty Boy