GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic released the acoustic version of their chart topping new single, “I Ain’t Worried” which was featured in the summer blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

The release comes at an exciting time for OneRepublic as “I Ain’t Worried” continues to climb the charts at radio and on DSPs. This week, the single entered the top 20 at both Top 40 Radio (#18) and Hot AC Radio (#20 It also debuted at #30 at Adult Contemporary Radio and has climbed up to #24 on the Billboard Hot 100. Digitally, the song continues to be a massive hit with over 255 million global streams to date and is featured on playlists such as Spotify’s highly coveted Today’s Top Hits, Apple Music’s Today’s Hits and Amazon Music’s All Hits. The song was written by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, and Bjorn Yttling.

OneRepublic is currently on their North American “Never Ending Summer Tour” with special guest NEEDTOBREATHE. The tour will hit cities including San Francisco, Anaheim, and Dallas.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sat Aug 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 09 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 17 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Aug 20 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 31 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amp

Fri Sep 02 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 07 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Fri Sep 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 11 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Wed Sep 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena