Preceding his forthcoming project out this Friday, Open Mike Eagle shares a new Madlib-produced single “Circuit City,” featuring Video Dave and Still Rift. The track is the latest collaboration between Open Mike Eagle and Madlib, who first connected on the opening theme for Eagle and Baron Vaughn’s Comedy Central show The New Negroes. “Circuit City” hears the three rappers exchanging flows over a rock-tinged beat and is delivered on the heels of the lead single and video “i’ll fight you,” produced by Diamond D of the Diggin’ in the Crates Crew. His imminent new project Component System with the Auto Reverse, is being released via his own Auto Reverse Records, and includes his previously-released track with R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift and Video Dave, “Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet,” and his late 2021 offering “Burner Account” featuring Armand Hammer.

On Component System with the Auto Reverse, Open Mike Eagle manipulates time like Dr. Strange. His eighth solo LP is grounded in our dystopian present but structured with the magical randomness of cassette mixtapes he made recording college rap radio shows in the late ’90s. Eagle made CSWTAR in this spirit with actual commercials and radio interviews from his old mixtapes spliced in to connect the dots. Part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records, CSWTAR recontextualizes his place among his peers scored by crashing doom-filled hard rock flips from Madlib, Diamond D’s thumping jazz-inflected boom-bap, twisted cartoon-sampled suites via Quelle Chris, and more progressive production.



Alongside the new single, Open Mike Eagle also announces his headline fall US tour dates kicking off with a series of shows alongside Dessa later this month before making additional stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Austin, Seattle and more, wrapping up in San Francisco in January.



Listen to “Circuit City” above, see full album details and upcoming live dates below and stay tuned for more from Open Mike Eagle coming soon.





Upcoming Live Dates

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dessa

10/23 – Des Moines, IA @ XBK w/ Dessa

10/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Dessa

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Dessa

11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @ Observatory

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

12/01 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 @ Berklee

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

12/03 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

12/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

12/09 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom

12/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak (upstairs)

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/18 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

1/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

1/7 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

1/8 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

1/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

Open Mike Eagle

Component System with the Auto Reverse

October 7, 2022

Auto Reverse Records

1. the song with the secret name (prod. by child actor)

2. tdk scribbled intro (prod. by kuest1)

3. 79th and stony island (prod. by quelle chris)

4. i’ll fight you (prod. by diamond d)

5. circuit city (feat. video dave & still rift) (prod. by madlib)

6. I retired then I changed my mind (prod. by child actor)

7. burner account feat. armand hammer (prod. by quelle chris)

8. for DOOM (prod. by illingsworth)

9. crenshaw and homeland (prod. by diamond d)

10. multi-game arcade cabinet (feat. r.a.p ferreira, still rift & video dave) (prod. by illingsworth)

11. credits interlude (feat. serengeti) (prod. by illingsworth)

12. peak lockdown raps (prod. by child actor)

13. kites (feat. video dave and still rift) (prod. by kuest1)

14. cd only [bonus track] (feat. aesop rock & diamond d) (prod. diamond d)