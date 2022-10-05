Preceding his forthcoming project out this Friday, Open Mike Eagle shares a new Madlib-produced single “Circuit City,” featuring Video Dave and Still Rift. The track is the latest collaboration between Open Mike Eagle and Madlib, who first connected on the opening theme for Eagle and Baron Vaughn’s Comedy Central show The New Negroes. “Circuit City” hears the three rappers exchanging flows over a rock-tinged beat and is delivered on the heels of the lead single and video “i’ll fight you,” produced by Diamond D of the Diggin’ in the Crates Crew. His imminent new project Component System with the Auto Reverse, is being released via his own Auto Reverse Records, and includes his previously-released track with R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift and Video Dave, “Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet,” and his late 2021 offering “Burner Account” featuring Armand Hammer.
Open Mike Eagle Component System with the Auto Reverse October 7, 2022 Auto Reverse Records
1. the song with the secret name (prod. by child actor)
2. tdk scribbled intro (prod. by kuest1)
3. 79th and stony island (prod. by quelle chris)
4. i’ll fight you (prod. by diamond d)
5. circuit city (feat. video dave & still rift) (prod. by madlib)
6. I retired then I changed my mind (prod. by child actor)
7. burner account feat. armand hammer (prod. by quelle chris)
8. for DOOM (prod. by illingsworth)
9. crenshaw and homeland (prod. by diamond d)
10. multi-game arcade cabinet (feat. r.a.p ferreira, still rift & video dave) (prod. by illingsworth)
11. credits interlude (feat. serengeti) (prod. by illingsworth)
12. peak lockdown raps (prod. by child actor)
13. kites (feat. video dave and still rift) (prod. by kuest1)
14. cd only [bonus track] (feat. aesop rock & diamond d) (prod. diamond d)