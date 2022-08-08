Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band, Panic! At The Disco have released their new song “Local God”

“Local God” follows the release of singles “Middle of a Breakup” and “Viva Las Vengeance,” off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, due out August 19 on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. “Viva Las Vengeance” scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year!

To celebrate the release of Viva Las Vengeance, Panic! At the Disco will perform at this year’s MTV VMA’s on Sunday, August 28. The band will also treat fans to an outdoor performance in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC’s Today on August 19.

Panic! At The Disco will hit the road for the The Viva Las Vengeance Tour kicking off September 8 in Austin, TX. The tour will mark the band’s return to iconic venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and more. Special guests include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. For tour dates and tickets, visit panicatthedisco.com.

Viva Las Vengeance Tour Dates:

9/8/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image