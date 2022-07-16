Paramount+ Debuts Trailer for ‘Secret Headquarters’ Starring Owen Wilson

Paramount+ release the official trailer and new photos for its upcoming original film Secret Headquarters, a high-concept family action film starring Owen Wilson. The film will be available to stream on Friday, Aug. 12, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and later this year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films present the heartwarming and action-packed summer family film which also stars Walker Scobell (“The Adam Project”), Jesse Williams (“Take Me Out”), Keith L. Williams (“Good Boys”), Momona Tamada (“The Baby-Sitters Club”), Abby James Witherspoon (“Hot Pursuit”), Kezii Curtis (“Charm City Kings”), and Michael Peña (“NARCOS: Mexico”).

While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

Secret Headquarters is directed by Henry Joost (“Project Power,” “Nerve,” “Catfish”) & Ariel Schulman (“Project Power,” “Nerve,” “Catfish”), with story by Christopher Yost, and screenplay by Christopher Yost, Josh Koenigsberg and Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, p.g.a. Chad Oman, p.g.a. and executive produced by Scott Lumpkin and Orlee-Rose Strauss.