Paris Texas shared their first offering of 2022, “cyanide” which features cryogeyser and is paired with a video directed by Aus Taylor.

directed by AUS TAYLOR

story by PARIS TEXAS & AUS TAYLOR

produced By PHILLIP MILLER & ILLIMITEWORLD

edited by ILLIMITEWORLD & PARIS TEXAS

starring MOWALOLA

cinematography by JAY SWUEN

vfx by DAN WILLIAMS & THE MILL

production design by ANDREW CLARK

coloring by SIMON BOURNE

spfx makeup by FARA CONLEY

management by GOOD BUDDY