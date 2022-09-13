Patton Oswalt is back with his fourth Netflix comedy special and his first directorial debut We All Scream.

Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, Oswalt discusses what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer’s last temper tantrum and much more. Premieres September 20 only on Netflix.

We All Scream Will Premiere Globally on Netflix on September 20th.

Executive Producers: Patton Oswalt, Dave Rath, Neal Marshall and Marcus Raboy