2K today revealed details of a variety of new features coming to PGA TOUR 2K23 in the first Clubhouse Report, a developer blog offering a wealth of information. An exciting, action-packed trailer entitled “More Golf. More Game.” was also revealed as a first look into PGA TOUR 2K23.

The Clubhouse Report covers a variety of PGA TOUR 2K23 topics including the new 3-click swing option, playable pros, licensed courses, MyPLAYERS, MyCAREER, Course Designer, and more. Additional Clubhouse Reports are planned for the future to offer additional insights into upcoming announcement topics. The trailer also offers a peek at pros, courses and MyPLAYERS in action.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are currently scheduled for release on October 11th, followed by PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition on October 14th, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and Steam.