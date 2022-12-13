Limited-time introductory pricing makes for the perfect last-minute gift for every sports fan on your shopping list

2K lines up the perfect putt and slam dunks the game-winner this December with the PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle. The ultimate gift for any sports fan, athlete or gamer, the digital bundle is available for a special introductory holiday price of $49.99 for PlayStation® Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscribers and $39.99 on PC via Steam from December 13 through December 27, 2022*.

The perfect last minute gift is available now and features a combined cover depicting stylized images of PGA TOUR 2K23 icon Tiger Woods and NBA 2K23 superstar Devin Booker.

NBA 2K23

Rise to the occasion and “Answer the Call” to greatness with NBA 2K23. The award-winning NBA basketball sports video game simulation series features all-new gameplay innovations and animations, iconic fan-favorite teams and an authentic and hyper-real basketball experience with online community features and upgraded game modes. This year, fans can relive their favorite and most memorable moments from Michael Jordan’s storied career in the revamped and groundbreaking Jordan Challenge sports game mode.

PGA TOUR 2K23

Bringing “More Golf. More Game.” to the virtual course, PGA TOUR 2K23 features several new additions and improvements sure to delight franchise veterans, dedicated PGA TOUR fans and casual golfers alike. The title offers playable pros in-game, including iconic cover star and 2K exclusive athlete Tiger Woods, the franchise’s first female pros, as well as some familiar celebrity faces including Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. Gamers can discover the brand new Topgolf mode, more licensed courses, a choice between the optional new 3-Click or returning analog stick swing for seamless swings, player archetypes, customizable balls and gear, club fitting, the franchise staple Course Designer, and more!

Also during the holiday season, the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack, which includes a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW Golf shoes, Nike TW Golf belt, and Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS Tiger Edition Golf Ball** will be available for 25% off on Sony PlayStation® platforms November 28, 2022 through January 2, 2023, and 25% off on Xbox platforms December 16, 2022 through January 2, 2023.***

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition, Tiger Woods Edition and Standard Edition are also available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and Steam. NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, Michael Jordan Edition and Standard Edition are also available now on PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S required to play the new-generation version of NBA 2K23.

*Special Introductory price available through 10:00 a.m. PT on December 27, 2022 on Xbox and Steam platforms and 11:59 p.m. local time on Sony. After this introductory period ends, the suggested retail price will be $99.99 on Sony PlayStation® and Xbox platforms and $79.99 on PC via Steam. Price based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may differ. See platform store for pricing and terms.

**Red polo, black pants and Nike TW Golf belt cosmetic items are not available for use with female MyPLAYERs. The Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack is included in the Tiger Woods Edition.

***Discount based on 2K’s SRP. Offer ends: January 2, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Digital only. Terms apply.