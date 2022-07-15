Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and international superstar P!NK has dropped a brand-new track and accompanying music video titled, “Irrelevant.” Out today via RCA Records, the protest anthem was written by P!NK and Ian Fitchuk, marking the first collaboration between the artist and the Grammy-Award winning producer and songwriter.

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.”

With focus on voter’s advocacy, the artist is throwing support behind the organization, When We All Vote, announcing that her proceeds from “Irrelevant” will go to the national, nonpartisan voting initiative created by Michelle Obama. The advocacy group, whose mission is to change the culture around the voting process, seeks to increase participation in each election cycle by helping to close race and age gaps. To date, more than 100 million people have been educated about the voting process, resulting in increased voter registration.

The call to resist continues in “Irrelevant,” as P!NK urges fans to take action and advocate for their rights.