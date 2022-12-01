Jamican trailblazer Popcaan returns with brand new single/video Next To Me (feat. Toni-Ann Singh), out now on OVO Sound. Produced by long-time collaborator Anju Blaxx, Next To Me is the first release to be taken from Popcaan’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming album Great Is He and is accompanied with a gorgeous new Nabil Elderkin-directed video featuring both Popcaan and Toni-Ann. The video also marks an important moment in Jamaican culture as it unites one of Jamaica’s most important musicians with Toni-Ann, the first Jamaican woman ever to be crowned Miss World.

Since his 2014 debut, Where We Came From, Popcaan has risen to become not just one of the most celebrated artists within dancehall, but a global superstar celebrated for his dedication in pushing the genre forward.

A cultural powerhouse, his accolades and achievements are numerous; he’s worked with a who’s who of fellow trailblazers including Jamie xx, Young Thug, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kano, Jorja Smith and Drake; he’s regularly topped the Billboard Reggae Album charts; he created Jamaica’s annual Unruly Fest which brings stars across the globe to the country, he’s won applause from the likes of NY Times, Billboard, Complex and covered the likes of The Fader, Wave and Clash amongst others, and most recently fronted Drake’s Nocta campaign.

Throughout it all, he has remained an innovative force bringing dancehall to the world, racking up almost a billion global streams.