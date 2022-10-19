“Zero” is the final single and official music video that Asheville’s rising post-punk outfit Secret Shame is releasing ahead of their sophomore album, Autonomy (self-release) on 10/28.

Confronting the fragility and vulnerability that’s inherent to mental illness, the compelling track is a glimpse into the mind of Secret Shame’s vocalist Lena, opening up on their history of struggle. On Autonomy, there’s a sonic tension between rage and melancholy — the beautiful and the bleak — that finds resolution in the way the music reflects the mood of the lyrics. Lena’s previously-obscure lyrics now directly confront the realities of addiction, body dysmorphia, abuse and mental illness, and there’s no better example of that on Autonomy than “Zero.”

Recorded at Asheville’s new studio Drop of Sun (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Animal Collective) with engineer/producer Alex Farrar, Secret Shame reaches a new level of maturity on Autonomy, both musically and lyrically. Refusing to limit their sound to a single genre in lieu of pulling from a wide range of influences including post-punk, deathrock, shoegaze and dream-pop, on Autonomy, infectious guitar melodies and interlocking basslines lead a narrative shaped by dynamic drums.

Upcoming Secret Shame Tour Dates (all dates with Vision Video):

10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/08 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

11/09 – Detroit, MI – Smalls

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

11/14 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

11/16 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

11/17 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

11/18 – Greenville, SC – The Velo Fellow