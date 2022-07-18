Preorder: Child Possession Services

Series synopsis: Connie is a social worker by day. She has clients to see and tedious paperwork to never be caught up on. She also has a special talent and advanced training in removing and preventing demonic possessions in children. That’s also during the day.

It’s at the same job.

This DIGITAL FIRST one-shot takes place prior to the events of CPS one shot (2021). College Connie is attending a Halloween hoedown, when her studies become more than just fancy book learning. She didn’t want to go and now she may not be going home.



16 pages

Digital First

Release Date: 7/27/22

Co-created, Internal art- Bobgar Ornelas

Co-created, Story, Letters- Jon Westhoff

Colors- Orlando Guzman

Cover- DNS

https://parttimecomix.storenvy.com/products/35911921-child-possession-services-digital-halloween-special