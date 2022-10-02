London-based, New York City-rooted band Pretty Sick releases their debut album Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile via Dirty Hit. Coupled with the album’s release are the visuals for the track “Self Fulfilling Prophecy” directed by Frank Lebon. The new video continues to explore themes of obsession and celebrity culture featuring vocalist Sabrina Fuentes stuck in a repetitive time loop when she walks out her front door until she finally breaks free from the mind-numbing pattern. The 12-track project includes the previously released songs “Human Condition,” which also arrived with surreal Frank Lebon-directed visuals, “Black Tar,” which came alongside a video directed by Fuentes and Ophelia Horto, and the visceral “Heaven.”

Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile contemplates the complex ties of finding a home within a scene. Fuentes grew up in Manhattan, and assumed she’d carry on working after various fashion internships at VFILES and Helmut Lang, until she had a life-changing conversation at a dinner party where an acquaintance pulled her aside and was adamant she get out. Across the 12 songs, Fuentes grapples with her claustrophobic surroundings, and the idea that the environment you exist in can be a matter of life or death. Chock full of flashbacks to anxiety and the warped sense of realism that comes from teetering on the precipice, Fuentes recalls toxic relationships, power imbalances, and a myriad of dangerous situations that she notes, “still keep me up at night.”

With Fuentes’ relocation to London after spending all of her life in New York, the new project sees her juxtapose a life between the two cities. A fully-realized, emotive experience that’s both blunt, bleak and stubbornly romantic, it weaves together the heady visions of prior EPs Come Down and Deep Divine into an uncompromising portrait that’s point-blank and personal. In addition to Fuentes on bass, Pretty Sick is guitarist Orazio Argentero, who also plays in South London experimental outfit Paddywak, and drummer Ava Kaufman.

Pretty Sick will embark on their headline tour across North America this fall. The 21-date run will begin in Denver on October 28th with stops in Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles (which sold out in less than 24 hours), Austin and Washington, D.C. before wrapping up in New York City on November 21st. Prior to the US dates, Pretty Sick will be supporting beabadoobee across her UK and Ireland tour this October. Tickets are on sale now.

Upcoming Live Dates

*=supporting beabadoobee

10/4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre*

10/5 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall*

10/7 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol*

10/8 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR*

10/10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City*

10/11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle*

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*

10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry*

10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom*

10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk*

10/18 – Southhampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*

10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

10/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/1 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s

11/3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of Th Hill

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/6 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/12 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar & Grill

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – Blue Room

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

11/17 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11/18 – Washington, DC @ DC9

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom