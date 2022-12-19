Prime Video announced a December 29 premiere date and released the official trailer for Coach Prime, a four-episode docuseries from SMAC Productions that takes viewers inside Jackson State University’s football program and their historic 2022 season, led by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

The series follows the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, throughout their 12-0, undefeated SWAC Championship season. These four new episodes explore how the team and the community united together during a season unlike any other and features a wide range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire.

“I am HONORED and ELATED to share this inside look at how our program made HISTORY as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team. This group of young men are SMART, TOUGH, FAST, and DISCIPLINED with CHARACTER, and together, we were able to DOMINATE all season long,” said Sanders. “You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

Coach Prime is executive produced by SMAC Entertainment’s Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith. Michael Gleaton of DG West, Inc. also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Coach Prime is a co-production from Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment. Previous episodes of Coach Prime streamed on Barstool Sports.