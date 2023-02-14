Prime Video Presents Live Boxing Featuring Tenshin Nasukawa’s Boxing Debut Bout

On on April 8, 2013, as the fourth installment of “Prime Video Presents Live Boxing”event, Prime Video will stream Tenshin Nasukawa’s debut boxing from Ariake Arena in Tokyo Japan. Also on the card is the WBC, WBA, and WBO Light Flyweight Unification Championship between Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) vs. Jonathan González (Puerto Rico). This exclusive livesteam program will include total of five exciting fights, including WBA Bantamweight Championship between Takuma Inoue (Japan) and Liborio Solis (Venezuela), and will be live streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

In addition to Nasukawa’s debut fight, Teraji vs. González, and Inoue vs. Solis, this card will feature IBF Featherweight Elimination Bout between Kiko Martinez (Spain) and Reiya Abe (Japan), as well as an anitcipated Welterweight showdown between Keita Obara (Japan) and Jin Sasaki (Japan). Prime Video Presents Live Boxing is available to Prime members in Japan at no additional cost.

Prime Video has exclusively livestreamed a WBA and IBF Middleweight Unification Championship between Ryota Murata (Japan) and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (Kazakhstan) on 9 April of 2022 as the first installment of “Prime Video Presents Live Boxing” events. On June 7, 2022, as its second installment Prime video live streamed the WBC, WBA and IBF Bantamweight Unification Championship between Naoya Inoue (Japan) and Nonito Donaire (Philippines/USA). The third installment, WBA WBC Light Flyweight Unification Championship between Kenshiro Teraji and Hiroto Kyoguchi (Japan), was exclusively streamed live November 1, 2023. All three unification championships on previous installments, champion fighting champion, the audience were treated to an exciting matches with fufilling TKO finishes.

“Thanks to your support, Prime Video Presents Live Boxing is now in its fourth installment. The first three installments were watched by a large number of customers, and we received a great response from the audience for the excellent fights,” said Takashi Kodama, Country Manager, Prime Video Japan. “In this fourth installement, we will exclusively livestream Tenshin Nasukawa’s boxing debut. I believe that Nasukawa’s debut match is a highly anticipated card that many people throughout Japan have been waiting for. We look forward to seeing Nasukawa’s potential and future possibilities in his debut matchup with the top-ranked Yonaha. In the fourth installment, two world title fights will be streamed live. We are confident that each bout will be a dramatic fight that will be enjoyed not only by boxing fans but also by all customers, whether it is Teraji,fighting with his new fighting style against González, for three belts or Inoue and Solis fighting for the vacant Bantamweight title, which was relinquished by undisputed champion Naoya Inoue in January. We hope you will enjoy the livestreaming on Prime Video and join us to support the fighters.”

“We are very pleased to livestream this fourth installment of Prime Video Presents Live Boxing,” said Tsuyoshi Hamada, President of Teiken Gym. “In addition to Tenshin Nasukawa’s debut fight, we are planning to shows fights in which two world titles will be on the line. Whether you are a newcomer to boxing or a boxing fan, we have prepared a card that will allow you to experience the excitment of boxing. We hope that as many Prime Video customers as possible will take advantage of this opportunity to watch the livestream.”

Nasukawa to make debut against with Japan’s 4th ranked Bantamweight fighter

Tenshin Nasukawa will make his debut as a professional boxer. Tenshin Nasukawa has won all 42 of his kickboxing fights (28 KOs) and is well known for his strength. Last year, he announced his transition from kickboxing to boxing and has been preparing for his debut by training intensively in the United States in the fall. In addition to his kickboxing, Nasukawa has been able to win many of his KOs with his fast and long left straight and well-timed right hook from his southpaw stance during his kickboxing days, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in boxing.

His opponent, Yuki Yonaha (Japan), is an aggressive fighter with a record of 17 fights, 12 wins (8 KOs), 4 losses, and 1 draw in his 10-year professional career. Moreover, he is ranked No. 4 in the Japanese Bantamweight division (as of January 31). His right straight, left hook, and right uppercut are destructive.This match will be a 6 round Super Bantamweight bout.

Teraji looks to unify the 3rd Light Flyweight title against the WBO champion. Takuma Inoue to fight for the Bantamweight title.

Teraji vs. González bout will unify the WBA/WBC/WBO Light Flyweight titles. Both fighters were on the same event on November 1 of last year. Teraji, the WBC champion, won by TKO in the 7th round over the WBA Super Champion Kyoguchi to become the WBC/WBO Unified Champion. González successfully defended his WBO title for the second time with a 12 round decision win over Shokichi Iwata (Japan). Teraji, who has improved his offensive power in the last two fights, and González, who is skilled in tactics, are expected to have a spectacular fight.

Takuma Inoue vs. Solis for the WBA World Bantamweight title is another interesting bout. Inoue is coming off a four-fight winning streak after losing his interim WBC Bantamweight title to Nordine Oubaali in November 2019. A former WBA World Super Flyweight champion Solis will be fighting to become a two-division Champion. It will be interesting to see if Takuma Inoue, who has improved both offensively and defensively, can win one of the titles vacated by his older brother, former Undisputed Bantamweight Champion Naoya Inoue.

Martinez vs. Abe will be held as an elimination fight for the IBF Featherweight division. Martinez, who has fought in Japan before, is a former world 2-division champion with 57 fights under his belt. It will also be interesting to see how Abe, who is known for his flexible boxing style, fares against such a fierce competitor. The bout between Obara, ranked No. 8 in WBO Welterweight Division, with experience in world title fights, and Sasaki, WBO Asia-Pacific Champion, with 81 percent knock-out rate, will also be a fight that will be hard to take your eyes off from the opening bell. This survival match between the two world-ranked fighters will inevitably end in KO.

These matches will also be available exclusively on Prime Video livestream.

Prime Video Presents Live Boxing coverage on Prime Video in Japan supports a growing slate of live sports on Prime Video around the world, including Thursday Night Football, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the United States, Ligue 1 football coverage, and Roland-Garros tennis in France, Premier League football in the UK, as well as Autumn Nations Series rugby, the US Open, and both ATP and WTA tennis in the UK and Ireland, the UEFA Champions League in Germany and Italy, Live Swimming Trials in Australia, and New Zealand Cricket rights in India. This is in addition to its selection of Amazon Original sports docuseries, such as All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, This Is Football, FC Bayern – Behind The Legend, and Amazon Original sports drama series such as Maradona: Blessed Dream or the International Emmy-nominated El Presidente, currently available to stream on Prime Video worldwide.

Prime Video Presents Live Boxing will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalog, including Japanese-produced Amazon Original series such as HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental, The Masked Singer, Bake Off Japan, Peep Time as well as No Activity, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Tomorrow War, Coming 2 America, and Cinderella, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Prime members.

Prime members will be able to watch Prime Video Presents Live Boxing anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Japan at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just 4,900 JPY per year; new customers can find out more at www.amazon.co.jp/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.