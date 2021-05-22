Deal: My Genik PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station

【Fast Charging】 – 5V/2A input fast Type-C charging ports. Full charge can be completed within 2 hours when charging one single controller and within 4 hours when charging two controllers simultaneously.

【Onboard Chip Protection】 – Built-in protector chip, which provides over-charge,over-voltage, over-temperature, short-circuit protection.Safe and reliable to charge your controllers even for overnight.

【LED Charging Display】 – Distinct dual colors LED Indicator in the front screen can show the charging status. Greenlight states PS5 controller has been charged completed while red light states it’s charging.

【Drop-in Design】 – Dock your DualSense Controllers quickly and easily with the detachable USB Type C adapter. It will prevent scratches on the controllers.

【What You Get】 – 1 x PS5 Dual Controller Charging Dock, 1 x USB Type-C Charge Cable. 【Note】Wall Adapter is not included.

Limited Time Offer ends Jun 01, 2021