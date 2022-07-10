November 4th Release Set for Writer/Director Nick Richey'S Sophomore Feature; Film Screens in-Person Saturday July 16th, Digitally July 14th–17th

Quiver Distribution has acquired the North American rights to urban coming-of-age adventure/drama 1-800-HOT-NITE, which will be released on November 4, 2022. The sophomore feature film from award-winning writer/director Nick Richey (LOW, LOW) stars Dallas Young (Cobra Kai, THE ROYAL, Mixed-ish), Gerrison Machado (The Power), Mylen Bradford (Abbott Elementary), and Ali Richey (LOW, LOW).

Producers include Nick Richey; Ali Richey; Zach Mann, for Halfway Crooks Entertainment; Trevor Lee Georgeson; Ben Jagger; Warren Pereira; Nathan Presley; and Phoenix Vaughn. Executive Producers include Mary Aloe, Andrea Bucko, Ryan Isaacson, Chai Mann, Joy Mann, Jason Marzano, Adam Merino, and Mark Sayre. Larry Greenberg negotiated the deal on behalf of Quiver with Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment.

From the moment police break down Tommy’s (Young) door and arrest his father, his world is turned upside down. Faced with a parentless future, Tommy escapes child protective services’ custody with his best friends Steve (Bradford) and O’Neill (Machado) into the LA streets—packed with men trying to rob them, cops chasing them, a python, a fist fight, a first kiss, and phone sex. Throughout it all, Tommy keeps calling an 800 number, as he feels the woman on the line (Ali Richey) is the only adult he can confide in. By the end of the night, the boys’ brotherhood breaks down as they cross the threshold into adulthood.

The film had its World Premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival this spring, and most recently claimed the Fusion Features Audience Award at Dances with Films (DWF 25) in Hollywood. The film screens next at Filmocracy Fest III, in person at Lumiere Cinema at 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills 90211 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9:45PM PDT. The film also screens digitally at the hybrid fest from 7:00AM PDT on Thursday, July 14 through 11:59PM PDT on Sunday, July 17. Ticketing options here (in-person) and here (digital).

“Nick’s distinct vision deftly captures the thin line between youth and adulthood. With an exceptional up-and-coming cast paired with a fresh, heartfelt script, this urban odyssey is sure to provide lessons, laughs, tears, and lays bare the often-awkward memories of one’s own adolescence.” Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman

