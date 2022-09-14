Chicago-born and Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Ravyn Lenae teams up with Doechii for a new version of her Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” The remixed version of the song arrives in advance of Lenae launching her North American tour with Omar Apollo in October. Hypnos, Lenae’s critically-acclaimed debut album from which the original song is taken, is out now via Atlantic Records.

Ravyn’s aforementioned debut Hypnos has proven to be one of the year’s most celebrated albums with more than 16 national publications including the project on their Best Albums of 2022 lists. Among the praise for the body of work, Pitchfork described the album as revering “the musical icons before her in ways that show just how ready she is for her own turn” when awarding it Best New Music. Featured artists and producers on the album include Kaytranada, Steve Lacy, Luke Titus, Monte Booker, Smino, Foushee, Phoelix, Mereba, Teo Halm and IAMNOBODI. Following the album’s release, Lenae performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert as the first artist to tape for the series in the NPR offices since they closed in spring of 2020.

After opening for Erykah Badu in her hometown this past weekend, Lenae will continue her banner year by joining Omar Apollo on a North American tour this fall, kicking off on October 22nd. The 23-date run includes stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Nashville, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Toronto on November 29th.

Listen to “Xtasy” featuring Doechii above, check out full tour routing below and stay tuned for more from Ravyn Lenae coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

*supporting Omar Apollo

10/21/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coastal Credit Union*

10/22/22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole*

10/25/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

10/26/22 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*

10/27/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre*

10/29/22 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater*

11/01/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater*

11/02/22 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic*

11/03/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

11/05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

11/07/22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown*

11/08/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

11/10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

11/11/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

11/13/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

11/15/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

11/17/22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*

11/18/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa*

11/19/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

11/20/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

11/22/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

11/26/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

11/29/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*