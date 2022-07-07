“Reasonable Doubt” – First Look with Kerry Washington

Executive Producer and Director Kerry Washington gives us a first look at Onyx Collective’s new legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” premiering Tuesday, September 27, only on Hulu.

In “Reasonable Doubt,” you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Raamla Mohamed leads the show’s all-Black writers room and executive produces alongside Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Washington also directs the first episode. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.