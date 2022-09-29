In the midst of his tour run with Denzel Curry, redveil reveals the first in a two-part video series with the video for his track “mars.” A song from his highly celebrated album learn 2 swim, the video for “mars” is directed by andrpw & Tyler Shuler, and centers on a frantic rush to the hospital after a shark attack, leading to scenic flashbacks.

“The journey of what I want to be seen is shown perfectly in these two videos,” redveil says of the two-part visual. “If people haven’t seen any of the learn 2 swim videos, I want them to see this one the most.”

Earlier this year, redveil released his entirely self-produced album learn 2 swim, which Pitchfork described as “a quantum leap in both quality and vision” and includes “pg baby,” which arrived with an andrpw-directed video, “better” featuring Sam Truth and “diving board.” learn 2 swim is a musical expansion of the special album preview “eighteen” featuring Saba, Denzel Curry, MAVI, Rich Brian and others.

Learn 2 swim is a coming-of-age album in every sense, as redveil confronts adulthood head-on as a young man grappling with the newfound challenges and responsibilities of growing older and doing so in the public eye as an artist. Across its 12 tracks, redveil channels a beyond-his-years wisdom into his music, emerging with an unflinching project that displays the full breadth of his artistic vision from production, to songwriting and lyricism, and unravels his own inner battles and flaws intertwined with moments of relief and appreciation. learn 2 swim cements redveil as an emerging talent to watch in hip-hop for years to come.