Mega-producers Martin Garrix and DallasK join forces with acclaimed singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan on the melodic new single “Loop,” released today via Astralwerks. Throbbing with emotion, the infectious track is an anthem for anyone who’s ever been unable to break free from an endless cycle of break-ups and make-ups.

The surreal official video for “Loop” finds a woman embarking on what seems to be just another night on the town. As she moves through the busy streets and colorful clubs of Las Vegas, she encounters Garrix and DallasK on the dreamy journey. But each time the night seems at an end, she finds herself back where she started and the evening begins again, leaving her hopelessly stuck in a loop. The video was directed by Damian Karsznia, who has helmed numerous videos for Garrix.