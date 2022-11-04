Phoenix rapper Richie Evans brings the heat on his street-certified single “Pressure” featuring Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and EastSide K-Boy . Over hard-hitting Track PROS production, the three MCs deliver fierce verses about loyalty, respect and taking an oath to the streets. “Pressure” is featured on Evans’ forthcoming Highly Favored EP.

“‘Pressure’ came about because I felt like I needed something for the streets following my R&B-inspired single “For You” featuring Vedo,” explains Evans. “I wanted a record that would be respected for its lyrical content, but still solid enough to catch a mainstream vibe. I tapped into the homies EastSide K-Boy and Jay Rock from TDE cause I knew they could embody a classic West Coast sound with both raw lyrics and clever wordplay.”

Earlier this year, Evans released “For You” featuring platinum vocalist Vedo and produced by The Olympicks (Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar). The song gained Urban Radio airplay across the country including DJ Self at Power 105 in New York, V103 and Hot 107.9 in Atlanta and Power 92 in Chicago. The song also landed on music blogs AllHipHop, ThisIs50, RESPECT, HipHopSince1987 and Hype Off Life, who said Evans has “undeniable lyricism.” The “For You” official music video was broadcasted on MTV and BET also gaining hundreds of thousands of plays on YouTube.