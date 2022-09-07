Netflix has revealed that the epic Norwegian action-adventure film Troll will launch globally on December 1, 2022. In collaboration with announcement, a teaser has also been released showcasing a glimpse of what will unfold in this larger than life tale.

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

The film, releasing exclusively on Netflix, is directed by internationally acclaimed Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider, The Wave) and stars Ine Marie Wilmann in the lead role as well as Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold.