Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, in collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Aston Martin, is celebrating 60 years of James Bond with new and returning James Bond-themed content in Rocket League available beginning July 13, on all platforms!

007’s Aston Martin DBS is making its debut in Rocket League and will include 007’s Aston Martin DBS Engine Audio, 007’s Aston Martin DBS Wheels, a Reel Life Decal, and Aston Martin DBS Player Banner. The iconic James Bond Theme will also be available for the first time in the game as a Player Anthem. 007’s Aston Martin DBS will be available for 1100 Credits and the James Bond Theme Player Anthem will be available for 300 Credits in the Item Shop.

Additionally, the previously released 007’s Aston Martin DB5 and 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla will be returning and available in the Item Shop for 1100 Credits each. All of the mentioned James Bond-themed content will be available in Rocket League from July 13 until July 19 and for more information, check out the latest blog post.