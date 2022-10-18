Run for the Money is a reality competition show where celebrity participants can win a cash prize based on the time you spend running desperately trying to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit. If you can escape to the end, you will win a large sum of money… Do you choose to turn yourself in? Or will you keep running to the end for money and for pride?

For 18 years since it first aired in 2004 on Fuji TV, Run for the Money has been a “real-life tag” game show popular throughout Japan among people of all ages. Inspired by “onigokko,” the traditional Japanese game of tag, this popular show packs in as many thrills as possible and has set the standard for survival game shows in Japan. In 2009, it won Best Game or Quiz Programme at the Asian Television Awards, and in 2010 was nominated in the Non-scripted Entertainment category at the International Emmy Awards. The series became a hit after being broadcast in Japan and several other countries in Asia.

Run for the Money has now been scaled up and the new episodes will come to Netflix. 29 participants, including up-and-coming young actors, idols and artists, popular comedians, professional athletes and others, will attempt to escape the clutches of the most feared hunters yet, claim the biggest cash prize to date, and engage in a chaotic and epic battle.

Netflix series Run for the Money is coming to Netflix on November 15, 2022.