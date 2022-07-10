Run for your Life in ‘The Most Dangerous Game’ Coming to Theaters and Digital August 5th

Mill Creek Entertainment, along with Koenig Pictures and Charach Productions, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated limited theatrical and Day & Date Digital release of The Most Dangerous Game

coming August 5, 2022!



In this remake on the 90th anniversary of the 1932 classic, a father and son on a steamer ship bound for a great hunting expedition in the wilds of Alaska are shipwrecked on a mysterious island. Greeted warmly by the island’s only resident, the relieved men are wined and dined and talk of hunting ensues. When their host reveals the true nature of his trophy hunts, the stranded men are forced to run for their lives or fight to survive on a desolate island that is a human hunting ground.



The action/adventure film boasts an all-star cast including Chris “CT” Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge, Habitual), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers, Sleepy Hollow), Tom Berenger (Inception, Platoon), Oscarnominated Bruce Dern (Nebraska, The Hateful Eight) and Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire).



The film is written, directed, and produced by Justin Lee (Final Kill).